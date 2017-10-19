Hermitage City Council Meets

The Hermitage City Council meet October 16, 2017 for it's monthly meeting. Two council members and the Mayor were present along with some staff. The council was informed that eight citations were issued for September. Reports were submitted for water, sewer, streets and the fire department. There were no fires for the past month. The Treasurer's report was given and approved.
Mayor Alma Harrod brought up four items for consideration:
1. Bids for a police car were postponed.
2. The city is getting prices for speed bumps for Grand Street, 4th Street, Farmville Rd. and
S. Hermit Street.
3. The street truck was designated a multi-purpose vehicle.
4. The Council approved the property tax levy for the coming year.
