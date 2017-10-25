The Bradley County Extension Homemakers Clubs would like to announce that their annual Holiday Foods Event will be held on Monday, November 13th, at 6:00 p.m. in the life center of Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 701 W. Pine Street in Warren. Tickets are $12.00. As always, the EHC members plan to present a wonderful program in helping others plan for the holidays. The program will include recipe sampling, door prizes, and a recipe book full of holiday foods. Tickets may be purchased at the Bradley County Extension Office, located at 100 East First Street in Warren.
For more information, please contact the County Extension Office at 870-226-8410. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
