Hospital Buys New Equipment

The Bradley County Medical Center Board meeting for their monthly meeting October 26th, voted to purchase two items of equipment that will upgrade the capabilities of the hospital. Sales tax funds will be used to buy a MCU monitoring cart and a portable ultrasound for the emergency room. Total cost of both purchases will be $86,542.76.
In other business, CFO Brandon Gorman provided detailed financial reports as well as an update on the Home Health Program and the sales tax fund. He told the board that the hospital experienced a net loss of $119,826.00 in September. He reported that patient volumns continue to be low. Board member Kenneth McDougald stated that revenue for the year is down 8% and some expenses remain up. It was noted that the hiring of Hospitalists and plans to prepare to handle more critical patients, should improve the volumns.
Mr. Gorman informed the board that efforts are being enhanced to collect money on co-pays and deductibles for use of the emergency room. Cost up to $150.00 will be collected for each visit. He stated most hospitals follow should a policy.
CNO Sarah Tucker gave the nurses report and told the board the staf is working hard to provide quality care and to keep expenses down. The Hosptial Administrator told the board that Tim Saunders is the Interim Facilities Director due to Keith Wright's having to step down. Mr. Henson provided updates on the new doctors clinic and his plan to meet with helicopter companies that serve this area to try to work out a membership structure for patients. He told the board that he hopes the furniture for the new clinic will be in prior to Thanksgiving and that the clinic will be ready for use very soon.
The board approved the following staff recommendations:
*Jay Connelley, M.D., Surgery-reappointed
*Joseph Hackler, D.O., Cardiology-reappointed
*Estelle Rutledge, M.D.-moved to inactive
*Imtiaz Ahmed, M.D.-moved to inactive
*Mark Hemeyer, M.D.-moved to inactive
*Chadwick Simpson, M.D., Hospitalist- appointed
*Bradley Fogel, D.O., Pathology-reappointed
The next board meeting is scheduled for November 30th. This is a week later than normal due to Thanksgiving.
In other business, CFO Brandon Gorman provided detailed financial reports as well as an update on the Home Health Program and the sales tax fund. He told the board that the hospital experienced a net loss of $119,826.00 in September. He reported that patient volumns continue to be low. Board member Kenneth McDougald stated that revenue for the year is down 8% and some expenses remain up. It was noted that the hiring of Hospitalists and plans to prepare to handle more critical patients, should improve the volumns.
Mr. Gorman informed the board that efforts are being enhanced to collect money on co-pays and deductibles for use of the emergency room. Cost up to $150.00 will be collected for each visit. He stated most hospitals follow should a policy.
CNO Sarah Tucker gave the nurses report and told the board the staf is working hard to provide quality care and to keep expenses down. The Hosptial Administrator told the board that Tim Saunders is the Interim Facilities Director due to Keith Wright's having to step down. Mr. Henson provided updates on the new doctors clinic and his plan to meet with helicopter companies that serve this area to try to work out a membership structure for patients. He told the board that he hopes the furniture for the new clinic will be in prior to Thanksgiving and that the clinic will be ready for use very soon.
The board approved the following staff recommendations:
*Jay Connelley, M.D., Surgery-reappointed
*Joseph Hackler, D.O., Cardiology-reappointed
*Estelle Rutledge, M.D.-moved to inactive
*Imtiaz Ahmed, M.D.-moved to inactive
*Mark Hemeyer, M.D.-moved to inactive
*Chadwick Simpson, M.D., Hospitalist- appointed
*Bradley Fogel, D.O., Pathology-reappointed
The next board meeting is scheduled for November 30th. This is a week later than normal due to Thanksgiving.
No comments:
Post a Comment