Human Development Center Volunteer Council Meets

Members of the Volunteer Council of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center met Wednesday, October 18th on the campus of the Human Development Center in Warren. A good number were in attendance and three members joined by phone. The Council approved the financial report and minutes of the previous meeting. A report was given on the yard sale conducted Saturday, the 14th and the Council was updated on the status of the Community Garden Irrigation System. Information on the recent Little Rock Fall Food and Craft Fair, at which some clients of the HDC participated, was provided.
In other business the Council approved two new members. Welcomed to the Council were Mr. John Dangerfield and Mr. Charles Jackson.
There was discussion of holding another yard sale. A committee headed up by Tiffany Wargo will plan the details for Council approval. Chairman Gregg Reep and others thanked Tiffany Wargo, Superintendent Mark Wargo, Dana Harvey and others for their hard work on the yard sale of October 14th.
The Volunteer Council serves to raise money to assist the Center, the clients and the employees and to promote the Human Development Center in a way to educate the public about the services provided in Southeast Arkansas.
