Intermodal Board Meeting Turns Very Intense

During the monthly meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Board meeting conducted October 18th, several items of business were discussed and handled, but a discussion of the use of around $35,000,000.00 of highway money, designated for the I-69 project in Arkansas, became a point of intense debate and discussion.
The intermodal board was asked by board member Anita McDaniel of Monticello to support a plan to utilize the $35 million to begin construction work east of Monticello on I-69 instead of beginning work to the west of Monticello. Her idea is to work toward the Mississippi River and the site of the bridge that will have to be constructed to cross the river. There is no money for the bridge programmed at this time and the estimated cost is over a billion dollars. Ms. McDaniel, who in addition to being a member of the intermodal board is Director of the Monticello Economic Development Commission, stated that the political leadership in Monticello and Drew County are supportive of the plan to work East because they believe it will help push forward on future funding for the entire I-69 interstate in Arkansas and be more beneficial to the counties of Southeast Arkansas. Intermodal Chairman John Lipton, a former highway commissioner, voiced his strong concern that plans are being changed and that the money should be spent on the West side of Monticello because it will benefit the intermodal site and the future development of the I-530 connector road running North toward Pine Bluff. There was an obvious difference of opinion and the exchanges got heated at times during the discussion. Numerous members were talking at the same time and some interruptions occurred.
It was noted several times by different members of the board that the highway commissioner for this region of the state can do as he sees fit as long as the majority of the highway commission goes along. It is standard practice that the commission approves the wishes of each commissioner for the areas they represent. Board member Dr. Bob Smalling of Bradley County made a strong statement that the original plan to the West should be followed in order to help the intermodal, which is owned jointly by Bradley and Drew Counties and the Cities of Warren and Monticello. Bradley County Board member Freddie Mobley voiced similar sentiments, as did the newest member from the City of Warren, Michael Sparks. Most of the discussion from Drew County was voiced by Anita McDaniel and Drew County Judge Robert Akin. The debate went on for some time.
The bottom line came down to a disagreement as to how to gain the greatest benefit of the available $35 million dollars. Mr. Lipton believes the wisest use is to do a part of the project that will benefit the intermodal site and the I-530 connector the fastest as compared to the Drew County position which is to work toward the bridge site to promote the development of I-69 and to benefit all of the counties. Many of those in attendance believe I-69 is far off in the future, if it becomes a reality at all. Many of the same folks believe the I-530 connector is doable in the foreseeable future and could benefit the Ashley, Bradley, Drew and Lincoln County area more quickly. It should be noted that the decision concerning the expenditure of the I-69 money is not up to the internmodal. The request was for them to endorse the East portion of the project being constructed first.
Another item of contention during the meeting was the matter of the railroad crossing within the intermodal park. This issue has been simmering for a number of months. The owner of the rail line has informed the intermodal board that the road being constructed to cross the rail line within the park, cannot be built where work has begun due to the location of a switch. Who is at fault has been and continues to be debated by the board. Some blame the consulting engineer while others are unhappy with the rail owner. No action was taken. It was reported that the engineer will provide options at the November board meeting. Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney, not a member of the board, was very outspoken stating he blames the engineer.
Bob Milton presented the financial reports. He stated the cities and counties have been paying some of the amounts charged to them and the amounts owed are as follows:
*City of Monticello-$20,752.95
*City of Warren-$37,402. 76
*Drew County-$22,209.73
*Bradley County-$155,452.31
The board voted to pay $50,000.00 on it's note to Commercial Bank. This will leave a balance of just over $200,000. Chairman Lipton reported that the intermodal can expect additional state funds in the future. There were comments made about how the money can and should be used. No specific information was provided or vote taken.
The board accepted the resignations of tow board members. Stephanie Harton has been representing the Monticello-Drew County area, but has recently moved to Warren, making her ineligible. New appointments will be forthcoming.
