Friday, October 27, 2017
Internet Service at Hamburg Interrupts Live Streaming
Our crew has been in Hamburg since 5:30. They have tried to get internet signal and have not been able to do so. They are trying to stream through facebook. We will do all we can. Warren leads 14-0.
7:41 PM
