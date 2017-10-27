Friday, October 27, 2017

Internet Service at Hamburg Interrupts Live Streaming

Our crew has been in Hamburg since 5:30.  They have tried to get internet signal and have not been able to do so.  They are trying to stream through facebook.  We will do all we can.  Warren leads 14-0.

at 7:41 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)