Jersey Rural Fire Department Responds To Wildland Fire

Jersey Rural Fire Department responded Saturday, October 28 at 7:18 PM to a wildland fire on County Rd 1 N approximately 3 miles North of the Jersey community. The fire spread seemingly from a campfire thought to be extinguished by hunters from of a local deer camp before heading to the woods for an afternoon hunt. Fire spread from the revived campfire to a nearby wood pile consuming less than a 1/2 acre of brush and an lean-to which was used as the cooking area for the camp. No injuries occurred at fire scene. Jersey Rural responded with 9 firefighters 2 Brush Trucks and were assisted by 2 Bradley County Sheriff's Deputies.
No comments:
Post a Comment