JOB OPENING

Warren Fire Department
seeks qualified applicants for one (1) full-time position. Duties will include: fire truck operation, fire suppression, truck and station maintenance, as well as other duties.
Minimum qualifications for position type include: Must be at least 21 years of age but not 35 years of age. (Exception: any person who has at least two (2) years of previous experience as a paid firefighter with another fire department and whose years of experience as a paid firefighter when subtracted from the person’s age leave a remainder of not more than 35 years.) A physical examination and drug test will be required upon hire.
For application information and other details, contact Chief Howard Edwards at
(870) 226-8302 or come by the station at 200 Alabama Street, Warren, AR 71671.
Paid Advertisement
sd-10/4/17-rx2w
sd-10/4/17-rx2w
No comments:
Post a Comment