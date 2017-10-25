Lions Club Conducts Business/Hears From Will Stracner

The Warren Lions Club meet October 25th at Simple Simons in Warren. The members conducted monthly business and heard a presentation from Warren High School Senior Will Stracner. Mr. Stracner gave an eight minute speech on the American Constitution. He is preparing a series of speeches in order to take part in the American Legion Oratorical Contest.
The Arkansas contest will be held March, 2018. The winner will receive $2000.00, second place $1500.00 and third place will win $1000.00. The national contest will award $18,000.00 for first , $16,000.00 for second and $1000.00 for third. The initial speech on the Constitution must be 8-10 minutes in length and presented without notes. Three to five minutes speeches on assigned topics
( drawn from a hat ) will be required.
Purpose of the program is to educate participants on the constitution and various aspects of out government and to provide opportunities to secure money for college.Topics of speeches will include Amendment Two, Amendment Three, Amendment 15 and Article 2, Section 4.
Those participating must prepare their speeches and stay within the time limits and spoken without written material.
The Arkansas contest will be held March, 2018. The winner will receive $2000.00, second place $1500.00 and third place will win $1000.00. The national contest will award $18,000.00 for first , $16,000.00 for second and $1000.00 for third. The initial speech on the Constitution must be 8-10 minutes in length and presented without notes. Three to five minutes speeches on assigned topics
( drawn from a hat ) will be required.
Purpose of the program is to educate participants on the constitution and various aspects of out government and to provide opportunities to secure money for college.Topics of speeches will include Amendment Two, Amendment Three, Amendment 15 and Article 2, Section 4.
Those participating must prepare their speeches and stay within the time limits and spoken without written material.
No comments:
Post a Comment