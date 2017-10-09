Lumberjacks to Celebrate Homecoming, Josie Smith to Reign Over Festivities

|Seated: Queen Josie White. Standing left to right: Gwendolyn White, Grace Wiggins, heaven Clary, Mary Lynn Wagnon, Mackenzie Selby, Tatyana Newton, and A'Jasia Davis (not pictured Nicole Tinoco)
Maid Heaven Clary is the daughter of Ruth Clary and Angelia Clary. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Guy Pitre. Guy is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Allen. In the halftime presentation, Heaven will be escorted by her uncle, Dexter Campbell.
Maid A’Jasia Davis is the daughter of Ms. Natasha Hampton and Mr. Manuel Garcia. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Psavian Person. Psavian is the son of Mr. Byron Person, Sr. and Ms. Rochelle Steele. In the halftime presentation, A’Jasia will be escorted by her uncle, Larry Cooper.
Maid Tatyana Newton is the daughter of Mr. Terry Jenkins and Ms. Candice Newton. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Damarcus Gilbert. Damarcus is the son of Mr. Michael Gilbert and Ms. Sandra Harris. In the halftime presentation, Tatyana will be escorted by her father, Terry Jenkins.
Maid Mackenzie Selby is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Selby and Mr. and Mrs. Baker Johnson. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior William Woodard, Jr. Will is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Burt Woodard. In the halftime presentation, Mackenzie will be escorted by her father and step-father.
Maid Nicole Tinoco is the daughter of Jesus Tinoco and Bobby Tinoco. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Avery Rhoden. Avery is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Rhoden. In the halftime presentation, Nicole will be escorted by her father.
Maid Mary-Lynn Wagnon is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Wagnon. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Matthew Davis Pennington. Davis is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Kerry Pennington. In the halftime presentation, Mary-Lynn will be escorted by her father.
Maid Gwendolyn White is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne White. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Wallace Smith. Wallace is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Smith. In the halftime presentation, Gwendolyn will be escorted by her father.
Maid Grace Anna Wiggins is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Wiggins. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Daniel Josef Morris. Joe is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Shane Morris. In the halftime presentation, Grace Anna will be escorted by her father.
The coronation ceremony will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m. The doors will be closed at 12:20. Anyone planning to attend the coronation should be seated by that time.
Following the coronation, the parade will be held at 2:00 p.m. and will begin on North Main Street at the corner of Bond Street. It will travel south to Church Street and turn east for one block, then turn onto Myrtle and travel for one block, ending at the Bradley County Courthouse. A community-wide pep assembly will be held at the Bradley County Courthouse.
The football game will kick off at 7:00 p.m., and the royal court will be presented to the fans at halftime. All Warren schools will be dismissed at 1:30.
