More Improvements to City Park

In addition to the sidewalk, the city has made repairs to the bridge that crosses the town Branch on the west side of the park. New wood chips have been put in the playground areas and the workout section. It is reported that repairs and new painting is on the way for the pavilion. The park is equipped with surveillance cameras and there are plans to consider more. The park is well lit at night.
From observance, the park is being well used by adults and youth. It is being kept mowed and cleaned up regularly. The park belongs to the City of Warren. Rules and regulations are set by the City's Parks and Recreation Commission under the authority of the Warren City Council.
No comments:
Post a Comment