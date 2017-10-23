Potlatch & Deltic Timber Merge

Potlatch Corp. and Deltic Timber have announced the merger of the two companies. The combined company will own 900,000 acres of timberland in Arkansas and will operate four manufacturing facilities in Arkansas, including the plant in Warren. According to a spokes person , the Southern Division Headquarters will be in El Dorado. He stated it was yet to be determined the impact on any non-plant jobs in Warren. The Warren Mill will continue full operations. The company headquarters will remain in Spokane, Washington.
The spokesperson indicated both companies believe the merger is a win for all involved. Deltic stockholders will receive 1.8 shares of Potlatch stock for each share of Deltic they own.
During a recent tour of the Warren Mill, those attending were informed that employment in the plant has increased over the last year or so and more improvements to the plant are on the way.
According to a news release, Mike Covey will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO and Eric Cremers will continue as President and COO. John Enlow, currently President and CEO of Deltic, will serve as Vice President. The new board will consist of eight from Potlatch and four from Deltic.
Potlatch stockholders will own 65% of the new company and Deltic stockholders will own 35%.
