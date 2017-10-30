Pre-Registration For Juniors and Seniors Set For November 6-7

MONTICELLO, AR — Students who have earned at least 60 credit hours and are classified as juniors or seniors may register for classes for the 2018 spring semester at the University of Arkansas at Monticello November 6-7, according to Dr. Peggy Doss, vice chancellor for academic affairs.
All students, regardless of classification, may register for the spring semester November 8-17. For more information, contact the Office of Academic Advising at (870) 460-1132.
