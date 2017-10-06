Public Health Committee to Meet at HDC

The Joint Public Health Committee of the Arkansas Legislature has scheduled a meeting on the campus of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center for October 9th beginning at 10:00 A.M. The meeting is open to the public.
Traditionally, the Joint Committee, which is made up of members of the House and Senate Committees on Public Health, and which meet together when the General Assembly is not in regular session, often meet in various areas of the state and tour facilities that are funded by the state. The idea is to make sure legislators from all regions of the state get the opportunity to visit other areas of the state and to see and learn about programs paid for and operated by Arkansas.
Sen. Cecile Bledsoe chairs the Senate committee and Rep. Jeff Wardlaw chairs the House committee.
