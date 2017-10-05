Thursday, October 5, 2017

Samantha Clanton Exhibs Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Samantha Clanton exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb at the SE District Fair held in Pine Bluff, AR.  Pictured is Samantha with Judge Chance Neff of San Angelo, TX.
