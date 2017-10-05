News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Thursday, October 5, 2017
Samantha Clanton Exhibs Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
Samantha Clanton exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb at the SE District Fair held in Pine Bluff, AR. Pictured is Samantha with Judge Chance Neff of San Angelo, TX.
at
9:32 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment