SEAHDC Recognized As A Partner For A Growing Healthy Community

The Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention (ArCOP) recently recognized the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center as an Emerging Growing Healthy Community partner for 2017. ArCOP is a coalition of individuals, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, private businesses, and
membership organizations dedicated to improving access to healthy food and increasing physical activity levels for all Arkansans.
ArCOP also awarded the Human Development Center $2,000 in grant money to be used to improve the community garden located on the center grounds and to develop a farmer’s market. Interim Superintendent Mark Wargo expressed gratitude for the recognition. “We are so thankful that ArCOP chose to recognize the work we are doing and also to fund our projects here at the HDC,” he said. The grant funding is being managed by the Volunteer Council, a nonprofit organization that supports the activities of the residents and staff of the facility. Initial work on the community garden was performed by members of the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps and center staff during the summer of 2017. Preliminary funding for the garden was provided from the Human Development Center’s operating budget and the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services in Little Rock. Wargo noted the level of success brought about through cooperative effort. “Bringing together multiple partners who are interested in improving the lives of our residents and other citizens of Bradley County allows us to accomplish so much more than we could on our own,” he said. “The University of Arkansas Extension Agents here in Bradley County, the Bradley County Master Gardeners, and the City of Warren have all contributed to the work on this project,” Wargo added. The grant funds will be used to build more garden beds and to install a drip irrigation system that will conserve water by applying it only to the root zone in beds where it is needed.
membership organizations dedicated to improving access to healthy food and increasing physical activity levels for all Arkansans.
ArCOP also awarded the Human Development Center $2,000 in grant money to be used to improve the community garden located on the center grounds and to develop a farmer’s market. Interim Superintendent Mark Wargo expressed gratitude for the recognition. “We are so thankful that ArCOP chose to recognize the work we are doing and also to fund our projects here at the HDC,” he said. The grant funding is being managed by the Volunteer Council, a nonprofit organization that supports the activities of the residents and staff of the facility. Initial work on the community garden was performed by members of the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps and center staff during the summer of 2017. Preliminary funding for the garden was provided from the Human Development Center’s operating budget and the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services in Little Rock. Wargo noted the level of success brought about through cooperative effort. “Bringing together multiple partners who are interested in improving the lives of our residents and other citizens of Bradley County allows us to accomplish so much more than we could on our own,” he said. “The University of Arkansas Extension Agents here in Bradley County, the Bradley County Master Gardeners, and the City of Warren have all contributed to the work on this project,” Wargo added. The grant funds will be used to build more garden beds and to install a drip irrigation system that will conserve water by applying it only to the root zone in beds where it is needed.
No comments:
Post a Comment