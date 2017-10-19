Senator Eddie Cheatham Presented with 2017 Statesman Award

Senator Eddie Cheatham is currently serving in his second term as a state senator and is a retired educator. He serves as Vice Chair for the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee. Senator Cheatham has worked with other legislators from across the United States as a member of the Southern Legislative Conference, the Council of State Governments, and the national Conference of State Legislatures. He and his wife, Ginger, have one daughter and one son and four grandchildren and reside in Crossett, Arkansas.
The award was presented to Senator Cheatham by Jerry Cox, President of Family Council Action Committee based in Little Rock. “Legislators regularly face tough votes at the State Capitol and their hard work and good votes are often unknown to the public” said Cox. “We chose votes on bills based on our core belief in promoting, protecting, and strengthening traditional family values. We are thankful that Senator Cheatham’s votes on those bills reflect our mission,” stated Cox, “and we were pleased to present Senator Cheatham with the 2017 Statesman Award.”
Family Council Action Committee is slated to present more awards in the coming weeks.
No comments:
Post a Comment