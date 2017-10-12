Small Business Workshops Scheduled For October 19-20

MONTICELLO, AR — Becoming a notary and starting and expanding a small business are the subjects of a pair of workshops October 19-20 hosted by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development (ASBTDC) at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
A representative from the Arkansas Secretary of State's office will walk participants through the notary application process and discuss best practices and issue facing notaries during a workshop at the Monticello Chamber of Commerce Building October 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The ASBTDC will host the Southeast Arkansas Business and enterprise Development Conference for small business owners and persons interested in starting a small business October 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the S Parker 1890 Extension Complex at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
To register for either event, contact Stephanie Harton at (870) 460-1808 or register online at http://asbtdc.org/training/monticello-events/
