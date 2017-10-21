Southeast Cornerstone Coalition Votes to Move I-69 Money

Members of the Southeast Arkansas Cornerstone Coalition meet for their quarterly meeting October 19th in the conference room of the Monticello Economic Development Commission in Monticello. There were representatives of all five counties that make up the coalition. In the absence of President Mike Smith of Ashley County and the Vice President, Treasurer Gregg Reep of Bradley County presided.
The board listened to remarks by Gene Higginbotham, Executive Director of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, by phone. Mr. Higginbotham was in Washington, D. C. working on several projects for the Southeast Arkansas region, including railroad improvements and broadband.
He was asked about the status of EDA ( Economic Development Administration ) funding and the ongoing effort to secure a highway bill. President Trump has submitted a budget that eliminates EDA, but Mr. Higginbotham said that Congress seems inclined to continue the program. EDA has been the primary source to help build industrial parks and facilities to help create jobs throughout the United States and South Arkansas. Warren has directly benefited from the program.
Nita McDaniel submitted a resolution endorsing the plan to change the highway funding plan for I-69 in Arkansas and to move some $35,000,000 from being spent on the West of Monticello portion of the project to the East of Monticello part of the I-69 corridor. This was the subject of an intense discussion October 18th at the intermodal board meeting, ( see intermodal article in salineriverchronicle.com ). Ms. McDaniel presented her case for the change and asked the board to pass the resolution and send it to Highway Commissioner Robert Moore. The board members present were very favorable in support of the resolution, except for Gregg Reep of Bradley County, who communicated the feelings of most Bradley County people, who feel the $35,000,000 should be spent as previously approve by the highway commission and that the Western portion of I-69 would help get the project moved forward and have a more immediate economic impact by assisting in the development of the intermodal park and the further construction of the I-530 connector North. He suggested that at least some of the money should remain on the Western part, even if some is redirected. The Western portion in question is part of what would be a bypass on the south side of Monticello.
Ms. McDaniel stressed her believe that the best thing to do is begin construction to the East of Monticello toward Highway 65. She stated that all counties, including Bradley would benefit. She also voiced the opinion of Drew County Judge Robert Akin who is against building the Western part of the bypass because it will cause problems on Drew County Roads in the area unless overpasses are constructed.
The board voted overwhelmingly to adopt the resolution to endorse moving the money to the East with Mr. Reep voting no. A few other routine matters were talked about and the board voted to hold the next meeting January 4, 2108 in Dumas.
The board listened to remarks by Gene Higginbotham, Executive Director of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, by phone. Mr. Higginbotham was in Washington, D. C. working on several projects for the Southeast Arkansas region, including railroad improvements and broadband.
He was asked about the status of EDA ( Economic Development Administration ) funding and the ongoing effort to secure a highway bill. President Trump has submitted a budget that eliminates EDA, but Mr. Higginbotham said that Congress seems inclined to continue the program. EDA has been the primary source to help build industrial parks and facilities to help create jobs throughout the United States and South Arkansas. Warren has directly benefited from the program.
Nita McDaniel submitted a resolution endorsing the plan to change the highway funding plan for I-69 in Arkansas and to move some $35,000,000 from being spent on the West of Monticello portion of the project to the East of Monticello part of the I-69 corridor. This was the subject of an intense discussion October 18th at the intermodal board meeting, ( see intermodal article in salineriverchronicle.com ). Ms. McDaniel presented her case for the change and asked the board to pass the resolution and send it to Highway Commissioner Robert Moore. The board members present were very favorable in support of the resolution, except for Gregg Reep of Bradley County, who communicated the feelings of most Bradley County people, who feel the $35,000,000 should be spent as previously approve by the highway commission and that the Western portion of I-69 would help get the project moved forward and have a more immediate economic impact by assisting in the development of the intermodal park and the further construction of the I-530 connector North. He suggested that at least some of the money should remain on the Western part, even if some is redirected. The Western portion in question is part of what would be a bypass on the south side of Monticello.
Ms. McDaniel stressed her believe that the best thing to do is begin construction to the East of Monticello toward Highway 65. She stated that all counties, including Bradley would benefit. She also voiced the opinion of Drew County Judge Robert Akin who is against building the Western part of the bypass because it will cause problems on Drew County Roads in the area unless overpasses are constructed.
The board voted overwhelmingly to adopt the resolution to endorse moving the money to the East with Mr. Reep voting no. A few other routine matters were talked about and the board voted to hold the next meeting January 4, 2108 in Dumas.
No comments:
Post a Comment