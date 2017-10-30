Steve Rand Retires From Water/Sewer

After some 20 years on the job as Manager of the Warren Water/Sewer Department, Steve Rand plans to retire effect November 1, 2017. Mr. Rand notified the Water/Sewer Commission months ago so they could plan for the transition. The new Manager as of November first will be Tenay Reep.
Steve Rand was born in DeWitt, Arkansas but grew up primarily in Ashley County, in the Hamburg area. He spent twenty years working for Potlatch Corp. before going to work for the Warren Water and Sewer Commission June 1, 2107. He replaced the late Donnie Copeland at the time of Mr. Copeland's retirement.
In a recent interview with Mr. Rand, he told salineriverchronicle.com that it had been a privilege to work for the city and his thanks goes out to the numerous employees of the water/sewer department during his twenty year tenure that made the job pleasant and successful. He stated no one is successful at any job unless the people who work for them and with them do a good job and are dedicated to the effort.
When asked about his proudest achievement, Mr. Rand indicated that keeping and good system functioning, is the thing he is most happy about. He went on to say that the Commissioners he has worked with always made good decisions and allowed him to manage the day to day operations. He mentioned the late Aubert Reynolds, Bill Wisener, Rick Warner, Jim Brazeel, Carolyn Curry and the newest two Commissioners, Brandon Gorman and Ricky Roper. He praised them for setting good policy and budgeting the funds in the best interest of the people of Warren.
Mr. Rand said that the system, as it exist today is the result of dedicated commissioners and the work of past Managers Ed McEwen and Donnie Copeland. He said he tried to keep the system modern and in compliance with all state and federal laws and regulations at the lowest possible cost to the ratepayers. He also stated that abiding by the many health and environmental regulations is often a challenge.
Rand talked about the many improvement projects carried out during his twenty years on the job, including construction of the pre-treatment plant in the city's industrial park and the relocation of lines for several street projects within the city. He furthermore stated that the mayor's office and the council members have been supportive.
The Warren Water/Sewer System is owned by the City of Warren and is managed by a three member commission confirmed by the Warren City Council. The commission hires the manager, who reports directly to them. The Warren system consist of 2800-2900 water and sewer customers. The department's budget runs around $1.3 million per year. Some bonded indebtedness remains as a result of water and sewer installed on the bypasses.
Steve told SRC that it will take some getting used to not reporting for work everyday. He said he has worked pretty much full time since he was a teenager. He enjoys hunting and fishing and hopes to continue to enjoy the outdoors during his retirement along with having more time for his family.
Steve Rand was born in DeWitt, Arkansas but grew up primarily in Ashley County, in the Hamburg area. He spent twenty years working for Potlatch Corp. before going to work for the Warren Water and Sewer Commission June 1, 2107. He replaced the late Donnie Copeland at the time of Mr. Copeland's retirement.
In a recent interview with Mr. Rand, he told salineriverchronicle.com that it had been a privilege to work for the city and his thanks goes out to the numerous employees of the water/sewer department during his twenty year tenure that made the job pleasant and successful. He stated no one is successful at any job unless the people who work for them and with them do a good job and are dedicated to the effort.
When asked about his proudest achievement, Mr. Rand indicated that keeping and good system functioning, is the thing he is most happy about. He went on to say that the Commissioners he has worked with always made good decisions and allowed him to manage the day to day operations. He mentioned the late Aubert Reynolds, Bill Wisener, Rick Warner, Jim Brazeel, Carolyn Curry and the newest two Commissioners, Brandon Gorman and Ricky Roper. He praised them for setting good policy and budgeting the funds in the best interest of the people of Warren.
Mr. Rand said that the system, as it exist today is the result of dedicated commissioners and the work of past Managers Ed McEwen and Donnie Copeland. He said he tried to keep the system modern and in compliance with all state and federal laws and regulations at the lowest possible cost to the ratepayers. He also stated that abiding by the many health and environmental regulations is often a challenge.
Rand talked about the many improvement projects carried out during his twenty years on the job, including construction of the pre-treatment plant in the city's industrial park and the relocation of lines for several street projects within the city. He furthermore stated that the mayor's office and the council members have been supportive.
The Warren Water/Sewer System is owned by the City of Warren and is managed by a three member commission confirmed by the Warren City Council. The commission hires the manager, who reports directly to them. The Warren system consist of 2800-2900 water and sewer customers. The department's budget runs around $1.3 million per year. Some bonded indebtedness remains as a result of water and sewer installed on the bypasses.
Steve told SRC that it will take some getting used to not reporting for work everyday. He said he has worked pretty much full time since he was a teenager. He enjoys hunting and fishing and hopes to continue to enjoy the outdoors during his retirement along with having more time for his family.
No comments:
Post a Comment