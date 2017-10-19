UAM To Host Bullying Awareness Event October 25

MONTICELLO, AR — The seventh annual UAM Bullying Awareness Event will be held October 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Weevil Pond at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
Organized by the Exercise Science/Physical Education Club, the event is designed to raise public awareness of bullying in schools and society. Information booths will be set up around Weevil Pond to display posters and hand out educational materials about the dangers of bullying. Participants may register for door prizes.
At 5:45 p.m., event participants will gather at the Victory Bell, then take a silent lap around Weevil Pond in remembrance of those who have been killed or injured by bullying.
The event is supported by community sponsors, including Commercial Bank, Ray Ryburn Real Estate, Mazzio's, Atwoods, Walmart and Ryburn Motor Company.
For more information, contact Dr. Suzanna Guizar, assistant professor of exercise science, at (870) 460-1262 or http://guizar@uamont.edu
Organized by the Exercise Science/Physical Education Club, the event is designed to raise public awareness of bullying in schools and society. Information booths will be set up around Weevil Pond to display posters and hand out educational materials about the dangers of bullying. Participants may register for door prizes.
At 5:45 p.m., event participants will gather at the Victory Bell, then take a silent lap around Weevil Pond in remembrance of those who have been killed or injured by bullying.
The event is supported by community sponsors, including Commercial Bank, Ray Ryburn Real Estate, Mazzio's, Atwoods, Walmart and Ryburn Motor Company.
For more information, contact Dr. Suzanna Guizar, assistant professor of exercise science, at (870) 460-1262 or http://guizar@uamont.edu
No comments:
Post a Comment