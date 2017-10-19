Union Bank & Trust Saline River Shootout Rivalry Game Set For Friday

On October 20th, the 7th annual Union Bank Saline River Shootout will be played between the Monticello Billies and the Warren Lumberjacks. This game is one of the longest running and most important rivalries in the state and the game will be celebrated with the state’s largest known rivalry trophy, which will be displayed at the winning school for the duration of the year. It is with great pride that Union Bank and Trust recognizes the rich history of each school with this annual award. We hope you can join in the celebration and attend this year’s Union Bank Saline River Shootout!!
GO JACKS!!!
