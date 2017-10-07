Update on Swap Shop Robbery

According to Warren Police Department Investigator Tim Nichols, Todd Winters, age 20, of Warren, has been charged with commercial burglary in reference to the October 6, 2017, incident at the Swap Shop in Warren. Winters is currently being held at the Dallas County jail.
Anyone with information is still urged to contact the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703 since the investigation is still ongoing.
