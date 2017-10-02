News
Monday, October 2, 2017
Warren Police Department Arrest Report For October 1, 2017
Cameron Braswell / 405 Elm St., Warren, AR / DOB 11-23-82 / Warrant on 10-1-17
Miguel Romero / 707 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR / DOB 2-5-87 / No DL, Expired Tags, and Warrant on 10-1-17
