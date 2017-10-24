Warren School Board Conducts Special Meeting

The Warren School Board meet in a called meeting Monday, October 23rd to handle several matters that required attention prior to the next regularly scheduled meeting. The board meet in executive session and upon returning to the public meeting, voted to hire Sara Russell as a food service employee for the high school.
In other business the board voted to approved a statement of assurances for programs under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965. Consideration of hiring an architecture and setting future school elections were tabled.
The board then considered the matter of a student expulsion from the high school for violation of the school's drug policy. The student. nor anyone representing the student, attended the meeting. By a unanimous vote, the board approved expulsion of the student for the remainder of the semester.
In other business the board voted to approved a statement of assurances for programs under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965. Consideration of hiring an architecture and setting future school elections were tabled.
The board then considered the matter of a student expulsion from the high school for violation of the school's drug policy. The student. nor anyone representing the student, attended the meeting. By a unanimous vote, the board approved expulsion of the student for the remainder of the semester.
No comments:
Post a Comment