Warren Woman's Club Hands Out Dictionaries

Several members of the Warren Woman's Club were present October 4th at Warren's Eastside School to handout free dictionaries to third grade students. The dictionaries not only included definitions but provided a wealth of additional information to assist the students in learning. Both English and Spanish dictionaries were available to help those students still learning English.
The pictures are of the classes of Samantha Mitchell and Debbie Funderburg. Woman's Club members handing out the materials were:
Jennifer Taylor
Judy Gibson
Judy Braswell
Jan Smalling
Glenda Cross
Jane Powell
Diane Parnell
The children were enthusiastic in accepting the dictionaries and the teachers and administrators were very appreciative.
