Thursday, October 26, 2017
Westin Gavin Wins Award
Weston Gavin recently competed at the Arkansas State Fair in the Junior Broiler BBQ Contest where he won the Arkansas State Trooper Choice Award for best tasting grilled chicken. This event was held in conjunction with the 4-H Day at the State Fair.
at
12:37 PM
