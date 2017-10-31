WPD Arrest Report For October 24-30, 2017

Daniel Centilli / 980 Black Acres Rd., Cropwell, AL / DOB 12-10-89 / Criminal Trespassing and Criminal Mischief on 10-24-17
Shannon Hamaker / 174 Bradley 39, Hermitage, AR / DOB 8-8-95 / Theft of Property on 10-25-17
Corderra Black / 304 N. Hunter St., Eudora, AR / DOB 9-21-88 / Hold for Eudora on 10-26-17
Odario Moseley / 927 N. Martin St., Warren, AR / DOB 6-6-88 / Warrants x2, Hold for Calhoun County on 10-26-17
Demario Blueford / 11 Southern Crt., Warren, AR / DOB 9-17-88 / Criminal Trespassing and Warrant on 10-28-17
Tony Ward / 103 W. Shields, Warren, AR / DOB 1-5-83 / Assault III on 10-28-17
Lynn Bradley / 48 King Sq. W., Warren, AR / DOB 10-19-55 / Poss. Scho. II Cont. Sub. and Criminal Impersonation on 10-29-17
Demario Blueford / 11 Southern Crt., Warren, AR / DOB 9-17-88 / Criminal Trespassing on 10-30-17
