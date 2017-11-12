Sunday, November 12, 2017

2017 Veterans Day In Bradley County

Diane Fowler was the keynote speaker at the
Veterans Day program.
A good size crowd was on hand Saturday, November 11, 2017 for the Bradley County Veterans Day program in honor of our many veterans and their families.  The event was held in the big meeting room of the Bradley County Veterans Museum located at 210 North Main Street.  The purpose of the program was to "honor the men and women who have worn this nation's uniform and more importantly thank them for their service and devotion to duty." 

The ceremony begin at 11:00 A.M. with a welcome by Harry Lee McCaskill, Chairman of Bradley County Veterans.  A prayer was rendered by Chaplain Floyd Brown and the National Anthem was lead by Randall Herring, with music by Ruth Lephiew.  Harry Lee McCaskill lead in the Pledge of Allegiance. 

Sandra Gatling of the Warren Womans Club introduced the guest speaker, Diane Fowler, State President of the GFWA.  Ms. Fowler, a native of Bradley County, spoke of the devotion of our
Randall Herring provided the music for the program.
veterans and the price they and their families have paid to protect America.  She talked about several of her relatives who served our country, including an Uncle who never returned from WWII.  She also spoke of the positive impact returning veterans have had on the local community.  She thanked the Bradley County Veterans for their work in building and preserving the history of Bradley County Veterans and for operating the Museum.

Randall Herring, an Air Force Veteran, played a medley of songs representing the various branches of the armed services of our nation and he and Ruth Lephiew played "God Bless America."  The audience sang "America The Beautiful."   Chaplain Brown closed the program in Prayer and TAPS was played.



Buddy McCaskill welcomes the crowd.

