2017 Veterans Day In Bradley County

|Diane Fowler was the keynote speaker at the
Veterans Day program.
The ceremony begin at 11:00 A.M. with a welcome by Harry Lee McCaskill, Chairman of Bradley County Veterans. A prayer was rendered by Chaplain Floyd Brown and the National Anthem was lead by Randall Herring, with music by Ruth Lephiew. Harry Lee McCaskill lead in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sandra Gatling of the Warren Womans Club introduced the guest speaker, Diane Fowler, State President of the GFWA. Ms. Fowler, a native of Bradley County, spoke of the devotion of our
|Randall Herring provided the music for the program.
Randall Herring, an Air Force Veteran, played a medley of songs representing the various branches of the armed services of our nation and he and Ruth Lephiew played "God Bless America." The audience sang "America The Beautiful." Chaplain Brown closed the program in Prayer and TAPS was played.
|Buddy McCaskill welcomes the crowd.
