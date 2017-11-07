71st Annual Bradley County 4-H Awards Dinner

|Over 160 Filled the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist for the 4-H Banquet.
The Hostess was Samantha Clanton , who gave the welcome. Weston Gavin gave the invocation and the guest enjoyed a great meal. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were recited and the National Anthem was sung by Tricia West. Remarks were made by Dr. Vic Ford, Interim Associate Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Martha Ray Sartor, Interim Associate Director of FCS and 4-H, Dr. Philip Tappe, Dean/Director Forest Resources at UAM and Dr. Chelsey Ahrens, 4-H Livestock Specialist. Awards for local, state and national activities were presented. A powerpoint presentation on 4-H activities for the past year was shown.
|Avery Weaver and Aiden Weaver enjoyed the meal.
Precious Thomas was named 4-H Member of the Year and Kathy Williams was named 4-H Volunteer of the Year. Special recognition was given to the National Championship Forestry Team, consisting of Samantha Clanton, C.J. Morman, Curtis Sellars and Logan Williams. Also recognized was the National Livestock Judging Team of Abby Johnson, Lupe Martinez and Madison McGhee.
Throughout the evening, the following awards were presented:
Ethan Ward: County Forestry Contesst
Avery Weaver: County Broiler BBQ. Best of Show Horticulture, District Broiler BBQ
Mason Wardlaw: County Broiler BBQ, District Broiler BBQ
Hunter White: County Broiler BBQ, County Bait Casting, County BB DShooting
Stormy Taylar: County Broiler BBQ
Matt Braswell: County Bicycle, County Broiler BBQ, County BB Shooting, County Bait Casting, Grand Champion Breeding Goat
Rylee Hill, County Bicycle, County BB Shooting, County Bait Casting, County Fashion Revue-Purchased
Cooper McKinney: County BB Shooting, County Bait Casting, County Bicycle, Reserve Champion Heifer
|Dr. Tappe of UAM spoke to the attendees.
Weston Gavin: County Forestry Contest, County Broiler BBQ, County Bait Casting, County BB Shooting, Grand Champion 4-H Poultry Chain, District Reel Into Sport Fishing, State Btoiler BBQ
Harley White: County Broiler BBQ
Aiden Weaver: County Broiler BBQ, Best of Show Eggs, District BroilerBBQ
Reed Wardlaw: County Broiler BBQ, District Broiler BBQ
Jake Castleberry: County Broiler BBQ, County Bait Casting, County Bicycle, County BB Shooting, Best of Show Bantam
Joseph Kidwell: State Senior Forestry Team
C. J. Morman: State Senior Forestry Team, 4th Place High Individual Senior Forestry, National Forestry Team, National 7th Place High Individual
Caden Mann: County Bait Casting, County BB Shooting
Cole Williams: County Bicycle, County Bait Casting, Counting BB Shooting
Colton McKinney: County Bicycle, County Bait Casting, County BB Shooting, Grand Champion Heifer
Kylee Bradley: County BB Shooting, County Broiler BBQ, County Bait Casting, District Gun Safety and BB Shooting
Mia Bradley: Best of Show Crafts, Best of Show Potted Flower
Ashlyn Broughton, Reserve Champion Poultry Chain
A'Kay Wardlaw: Sr. Showmanship Market Hog, Grand Champion Market Hog,
Samantha Clanton: Dr. Showmanship Market Goat, Sr. Showmanship Market Lamb. Grand Champion Market Lamb, Reserve Champion Market Goat, District Reserve Champion Market Lamb, State Forestry Team, 1st Place High Individual Senior Forestry, National Forestry Team, National 1st Place High Individual , National Livestock Judging Team,National 4th Place High Individual Swine, National 1st Place High Individual Beef, National 2nd Place High Individual Overall, National 4th Place High Individual Reasons
J. T. Best: Reserve Champion Market Hog
Logan Williams: Reserve Champion Market Lamb
Precious Thomas: County Bicycle, County Bait Casting, County BB Shooting, District Bait Casting and Game Fish ID, State Bait Casting and Game Fish ID
Michaela Stanley: County Fashion Revue, Best of Show Food Preservation, Best of Show Holiday Corner, Best of Show Hobbies, District Grand Champion Purses, District Grand Champion Art, District Best of Show Art, District Best of Show Household Art, District Best of Show Quilting, Best of Show Household Linen, Best of Show Handmade Doll
Victoria O'Neill: Best of Show Collections
Grant Ferrell: Sr. Showmanship Market Hog
Kristen Blankinship Jr. Showmanship Market Lamb
Ericca Corker: Jr. Showmanship Market Goat
Madison Corker: Grand Championship Market Goat
Mayli Castleberry: District Food Fair, District Broiler BBQ
Selby Best: State Livestock Judging
Abby Johnson: State Livestock Judging, 1st Place High Individual Swine and Goats, 3rd Place High Individual Overall, National Livestock Judging Team, National 3rd Place High Individual Overall
Lupe Martinez: State Livestock Judging, 4th Place High Individual Overall, National Livestock Judging Team, National 3rd Place High Individual Sheep
Madison McGhee: State Livestock Judging, 1st Place High Individual Swine and Goats, 3rd Place High Individual Overall, National Livestock Judging Team, National 3rd Place High Individual Swine, 9th, National 9th Place Individual Overall
Jacob Hsnnum: State Junior Forestry Team
Bradon Harrod: State Junior Forestry Team, 2nd Place High Individual Junior Forestry
David McGhee: State Junior Forestry Team, 1st Place High Individual Junior Forestry
Cole Pennington: State Junior Forestry Team
Curtis Sellers: National Forestry Team, National 8th Place High Individual
Logan Williams: National Forestry Team, National 4th Place High Individual
