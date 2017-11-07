Tuesday, November 7, 2017

71st Annual Bradley County 4-H Awards Dinner



Over 160 Filled the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist for the 4-H Banquet.
Warren Bank and Trust Company sponsored the 71st annual Bradley County 4-H Awards Dinner, November 6th in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in Warren.  It was the 71st time for Warren Bank to sponsor the dinner.  Over 160 people attended the event.

The Hostess was Samantha Clanton , who gave the welcome.  Weston Gavin gave the invocation and the guest enjoyed a great meal.  The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were recited and the National Anthem was sung by Tricia West.  Remarks were made by Dr. Vic Ford, Interim Associate Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Martha Ray Sartor, Interim Associate Director of FCS and 4-H, Dr. Philip Tappe, Dean/Director Forest Resources at UAM and Dr. Chelsey Ahrens, 4-H Livestock Specialist.  Awards for local, state and national activities were presented.  A powerpoint presentation on 4-H activities for the past year was shown.

Avery Weaver and Aiden Weaver enjoyed the meal.

Precious Thomas was named 4-H Member of the Year and Kathy Williams was named 4-H Volunteer of the Year.  Special recognition was given to the National Championship Forestry Team, consisting of Samantha Clanton, C.J. Morman, Curtis Sellars and Logan Williams.   Also recognized was the National Livestock Judging Team of Abby Johnson, Lupe Martinez and Madison McGhee.

Throughout the evening, the following awards were presented:

Ethan Ward:  County Forestry Contesst

Avery Weaver:  County Broiler BBQ. Best of Show Horticulture, District Broiler BBQ

Mason Wardlaw:  County Broiler BBQ, District Broiler BBQ

Hunter White:  County Broiler BBQ, County Bait Casting, County BB DShooting

Stormy Taylar:  County Broiler BBQ

Matt Braswell:  County Bicycle, County Broiler BBQ, County BB Shooting, County Bait Casting, Grand Champion Breeding Goat

Rylee Hill, County Bicycle, County BB Shooting, County Bait Casting, County Fashion Revue-Purchased

Cooper McKinney:  County BB Shooting, County Bait Casting, County Bicycle, Reserve Champion Heifer
Dr. Tappe of UAM spoke to the attendees.

Weston Gavin:  County Forestry Contest, County Broiler BBQ, County Bait Casting, County BB Shooting, Grand Champion 4-H Poultry Chain, District Reel Into Sport Fishing, State Btoiler BBQ

Harley White: County Broiler BBQ

Aiden Weaver:  County Broiler BBQ, Best of Show Eggs, District BroilerBBQ

Reed Wardlaw:  County Broiler BBQ, District Broiler BBQ

Jake Castleberry:  County Broiler BBQ, County Bait Casting, County Bicycle, County BB Shooting, Best of Show Bantam

Joseph Kidwell:  State Senior Forestry Team

C. J. Morman:  State Senior Forestry Team, 4th Place High Individual Senior Forestry, National Forestry Team, National 7th Place High Individual

Caden Mann:  County Bait Casting, County BB Shooting

Cole Williams:  County Bicycle, County Bait Casting, Counting BB Shooting

Colton McKinney:  County Bicycle, County Bait Casting, County BB Shooting, Grand Champion Heifer

Kylee Bradley:  County BB Shooting, County Broiler BBQ, County Bait Casting, District Gun Safety and BB Shooting

Mia Bradley:  Best of Show Crafts, Best of Show Potted Flower

Ashlyn Broughton, Reserve Champion Poultry Chain

A'Kay Wardlaw:  Sr. Showmanship Market Hog, Grand Champion Market Hog,

Samantha Clanton:  Dr. Showmanship Market Goat, Sr. Showmanship Market Lamb. Grand Champion Market Lamb, Reserve Champion Market Goat, District Reserve Champion Market Lamb, State Forestry Team, 1st Place High Individual Senior Forestry, National Forestry Team, National 1st Place High Individual , National Livestock Judging Team,National 4th Place High Individual Swine, National 1st Place High Individual Beef, National 2nd Place High Individual Overall, National 4th Place High Individual Reasons

J. T. Best:  Reserve Champion Market Hog

Logan Williams:  Reserve Champion Market Lamb

Precious Thomas:  County Bicycle, County Bait Casting, County BB Shooting, District Bait Casting and Game Fish ID, State Bait Casting and Game Fish ID

Michaela Stanley:  County Fashion Revue, Best of Show Food Preservation, Best of Show Holiday Corner, Best of Show Hobbies, District Grand Champion Purses, District Grand Champion Art, District Best of Show Art, District Best of Show Household Art, District Best of Show Quilting, Best of Show Household Linen, Best of Show Handmade Doll

Victoria O'Neill:  Best of Show Collections

Grant Ferrell:  Sr. Showmanship Market Hog

Kristen Blankinship  Jr. Showmanship Market Lamb

Ericca Corker:  Jr. Showmanship Market Goat

Madison Corker:  Grand Championship Market Goat

Mayli Castleberry:  District Food Fair, District Broiler BBQ

Selby Best:  State Livestock Judging

Abby Johnson:  State Livestock Judging, 1st Place High Individual Swine and Goats, 3rd Place High Individual Overall, National Livestock Judging Team, National 3rd Place High Individual Overall

Lupe Martinez:  State Livestock Judging, 4th Place High Individual Overall, National Livestock Judging Team, National 3rd Place High Individual Sheep

Madison McGhee:  State Livestock Judging, 1st Place High Individual Swine and Goats, 3rd Place High Individual Overall, National Livestock Judging Team, National 3rd Place High Individual Swine, 9th, National 9th Place Individual Overall

Jacob Hsnnum:  State Junior Forestry Team

Bradon Harrod:  State Junior Forestry Team, 2nd Place High Individual Junior Forestry

David McGhee:  State Junior Forestry Team, 1st Place High Individual Junior Forestry

Cole Pennington:  State Junior Forestry Team

Curtis Sellers:  National Forestry Team, National 8th Place High Individual

Logan Williams:  National Forestry Team, National 4th Place High Individual


