Arrest Made in Weekend Stabbing

On Sunday, November 12, 2017 at approximately 2:30pm. Cpl. Joel Harper and Ofc. Jason Britton were dispatched to the Bradley County Medical Center Emergency Room in reference to a stabbing victim. Upon their arrival they gathered information and contacted CID Sgt. Tim Nichols.
During the investigation conducted by WPD it was determined through statements and evidence that Floyd Robinson (49) of Warren and the alleged victim had gotten into a physical altercation and during this incident Robinson started stabbing the victim. The victim was stabbed approximately seven times by Robinson. Robinson fled the scene and the victim was taken to the ER by a Personal Vehicle where he was provided medical attention. Injuries sustained to the victim appeared to be non-life threatening injuries however, due to the nature of the crime Floyd Robinson was arrested at his home without incident.
The investigation is still on going at this time and Robinson is awaiting a First judicial Appearance for the charge of Battery 1st Degree.
