Monday, November 20, 2017

Arrest Report: November 20, 2017

Michael Adams, N. Vine, Magnolia, AR., age 45, arrested on Warrant from Bradley County Sheriff's office, (11-17-18) Leodan Romero, 318 Park Lane, Warren, AR, age 20, arrested on warrant from Bradley County Sheriff's office (11-19-17)
at 9:03 PM

