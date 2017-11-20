News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Monday, November 20, 2017
Arrest Report: November 20, 2017
Michael Adams, N. Vine, Magnolia, AR., age 45, arrested on Warrant from Bradley County Sheriff's office, (11-17-18) Leodan Romero, 318 Park Lane, Warren, AR, age 20, arrested on warrant from Bradley County Sheriff's office (11-19-17)
at
9:03 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment