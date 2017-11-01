Bankruptcy Debtor Education Class Set For November 18

Warren, AR – An approved Bankruptcy Debtor Education class, Navigating the Financial Journey, will be taught Saturday, November 18th, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service located at 500 Idaho Street in Pine Bluff.
For a fee of $20 per person, participants will cover topics including: Budget Development, Money Management, Wise Use of Credit, and Consumer Protection. “Participants will learn how to use a budget and spending plan”, said Michelle Carter, Bradley County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent. “They’ll also learn how to protect themselves from consumer fraud and misrepresentation.” Carter said participants will learn about using credit cards and understanding their credit score.
To register for the money management course, contact Michelle Carter at 870-226-8410 or e-mail mcarter@uaex.edu
Family and Consumer Sciences Agents in Bradley, Cleveland, Lincoln, and Jefferson Counties will teach the financial management program.
This Extension course is approved by the United States Bankruptcy Trustee as a financial education program, and complies with the laws enacted under the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act (BAPCPA) of 2005.
A Certificate of Debtor Education will be presented to bankruptcy filers who bring picture identification and their bankruptcy case number.
Additional information on money management can be found at www.arfamilies.org. The Cooperative Extension Service is part of the U of A Division of Agriculture, and offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age disability, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status.
