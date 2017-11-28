Bradley County Circuit Court Approves Plea Agreements

Bradley County Circuit Court recently approved three plea agreements:
1. Paula Ann Williams plead guilty to delivery of schedule IV/V controlled substance.
The court sentenced her to 48 months probation and fines.
2. Damon Allen Haskell plead guilty to theft of property. He was sentenced to 12 months
suspended and given credit for 119 days spent in jail.
3. Amanda Denise York plead guilty to delivery of schedule IV/V controlled substance.
The court sentenced her to 48 months probation and fines.
Circuit Judge Sam Pope presided.
