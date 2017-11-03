Bradley County Work Ready Committee Meets

|Denisa Pennington
The Welcome was given by Len Blaylock, III, Executive Director of the Bradley county Economic Development Commisssion. A buffet lunch was provided by Robertson's BBQ. Larry Livingston with Evergreen Paper, spoke on the benefits of the program and Ruthie Courtney, a facility member of the Southeast Community Based Education Center gave an overview of the ACT Career test. Potential workers and those wishing to advance, take the test to become certified and employers who take part in the program hire only certified job candidates. Potential employees have the opportunity
|Larry Livingston
Attending the meeting were representatives of the Warren School District, Hermitage School District, SEACBEC, state and local agencies and Armstrong Hardwood Flooring. Employees who pass the test receive a "National Career Ready Certificate." The program is designed to help employees gain skills and find jobs with the ability to promote up.
