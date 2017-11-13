Chamber Board Hears Presentation on Insurance Exchange

After conducting it's monthly regular business, the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board listened to a presentation by Bruce B. Donaldson and Kayla Berry with myARinsurance.com, a non-profit organization that promotes health insurance through the exchange program in Arkansas. the program makes insurance available to individuals and families that cannot secure insurance through the private sector. It makes affordable insurance available through private insurance companies.
For more information, go to myARinsurance.com or call 1-501-313-4197. it is important to get insurance during the open enrollment period that ends December 15, 2017. After that date, it will be a year before insurance can be bought through the exchange. Premiums are based on income levels. Information is also available at the local Department of Human Services Office.
In regular business, the board approved the October, 2017 financial statement and were updated on plans to conduct more improvements to the Railroad Depot. A new grant of around $74,500.00 will be pooled with funds from the City of Warren to continue renovation and upgrading of the Depot facility. Additional grants continue to be sought.
Information was reported on plans for the Christmas parade set for Thursday, December 7th in Downtown Warren. The parade is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. Sleigh rides will be available beginning at 4:00P.M. and there will be a remembrance of Pearl Harbor at 4:30 P.M. December 7th will be the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor that lead to America's entry into WWII.
The public is invited to come downtown and enjoy the activities. There will be music and stores open for Christmas shopping.
