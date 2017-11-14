City Council Approves Patrol Rifles Policy For Police & ABC Permit Request

In addition to the normal financial, departmental and commission reports given during the monthly Warren City Council meeting conducted November 13th, the council approved a policy allowing Warren Police Officers to be able to carry patrol rifles on duty. This will allow officers to purchase their own rifles as long as they adhere to national law enforcement specifications. Only officers who have received proper training will be allowed to carry and utilize a patrol rifle. Any officer so authorized will be required to qualify annually to continue to carry the weapon. The policy adopted by the council is detailed and does not allow a patrol rifle to be utilized or deployed on routine service calls. The policy was developed after investigating the policies implemented by other departments and with the approval of Chief Hildreth and the City Council Police Committee consisting of Council members Zack Burks, Dorothy Henderson and Janzy Cobb. The full council adopted the final policy.
City Clerk Helen Boswell presented the monthly and year to date financial report. It was noted that the city sales tax was up 3% in October and the city's share of the county sales tax was also up. A resident on Boyd Street addressed the council concerning a lot on the street that he believes needs to be cleaned up. He is concerned with brush and under growth.
John Wilkerson with the Arkansas Municipal League was present to update the council members on a civil lawsuit relating to a shooting some five years ago involving a police officer and Davdrin Goffin. Mr. Wilkerson briefed the council on the case and indicated that Mr. Goffin is seeking over $600,000.00. He recommended the city not settle and stated all evidence points to proper action by the officer. He stated any further offers that are deemed in the city's best interest will be brought to the council for final action. A trial is set for early in 2018, in Federal Court. Mr. Goffin is currently serving time in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Mayor Martin updated the council on the 2016 legislative audit recently completed by the state. He went over the recommendations and instructions made by the audit. He stated the city is complying with the recommendations and that the audit was a good overall report.
A report was presented by Len Blaylock, Executive Director of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission. He reported on several meetings and training sessions he has attended and told the council that efforts remain underway to secure a private prison in Southeast Arkansas and he thinks some decisions and actions could be finalized in December by the State of Arkansas and the private company involved.
The city council then heard a request by the owner of El Palacio Restaurant, located on Martin Street, requesting the opportunity to apply to the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control Board for a permit to make El Palacio a private club. It will remain a restaurant, but would be allowed to serve liquor under state law. State law now requires any business seeking a permit from the ABC Board to first secure permission to apply from the local government of jurisdiction. The owner indicated he wants to be able to serve beer and wine but will maintain a family type restaurant. He vowed to run it properly and to make sure minors are not served in accordance to law. He owns a restaurant in Monticello, similar to the one in Warren, that has a permit from ABC. The city council voted 5-0 in favor of allowing him to apply to the state for a permit.
In other action the council voted to abandon an alley that borders property belonging to Bradley County Medical Center, at the request of the hospital. The alley is platted only and does not exist. Ownership of the alley will revert to the property owners on both sides.
During the Police Chief's report, Chief Hildreth was asked by Council member Burks, why the city often has problems with officers leaving for other jobs, sometimes to other law enforcement agencies. He noted the department currently has two vacancies. The Chief stated there can be a variety of reasons, but the main one seems to be opportunities for more pay. He told the council that Warren's pay is not the lowest in the region but is certainly not the highest. He said many go to bigger city departments or to state agencies. He went on to say most have indicated they like working in Warren, but higher pay is a draw for them to leave. Council member Burks told the full council that additional pay for policemen needs to be given consideration, due to the nature and importance of the job. Chief Hildreth responding to another question indicated that sometimes officers leave and decide to come back because the new opportunity was not what they expected or desired and they remain dedicated to law enforcement and enjoy working for Warren.
The Fire Committee, chaired by Council Member Cobb informed the council that the Civil Service Commission has approved Wesley LaFoon as a volunteer fireman.
The council then approved speed bumps for Lincoln Street, after a petition bearing the names of most of the residents of the street requesting the bumps be installed was submitted. The members then voted to sell two older street department vehicles that are no longer used.
The Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Council Member Dorothy Henderson, recommended year end bonuses for city employees based on tenure. Larger bonuses were awarded to employees who have been with the city the longest period of time. The total cost, including fringe benefits amounted to $16,426.08. The full council approved the recommendation. Chair Person Henderson discussed the proposed 2018 budget and stated a meeting of the Ways and Means Committee is set for November 29th, to finalize the budget ordinances for consideration by the full council.
All bills for the month of October were approved as submitted and the next meeting is scheduled for December 11th.
