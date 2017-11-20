City Fire Department Responds to Grass Fires

On the 18th , high winds caused a tree limb to hit a power line and a fire ignited. On the 19th a fire set to burn items got out of control and burned up an area of grass.
The Warren Fire Department reminds all residents and businesses within the city limits that the following rules apply to burning:
*An adult must be with the fire art all times
*Do burn if wind is high
*All burning must cease one hour after sunset
*burning must be in eact location and in the amounts approved by a permit or authorized by the
department
*Cannot burn plastics, rubber, roofing, mattresses, carpet, furniture, or similar items
*There must be aconnected water hose available at all times
*No burning allowed within 15 feet of any object such as a house, fence or similar structure
Prior to burning the fire department must be notified by phone or in person.
If a fire band is ordered, do not burn!
