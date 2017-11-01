Commodities Set For Friday, November 17 In Bradley County

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will receive U.S.D.A food commodities. Items available will be: Boned Can Chicken, Applesauce, Peaches, Cream Corn, Vegetable Mix, Vegetable Soup, Tomato Soup, Diced Tomato, Mashed Potato, Peanut Butter, Orange Juice, Raisins, Blackeye Beans, Grape Juice, Rice, Cranberry Juice, Bran Cereal, Cream of Mushroom, and Unsalted Crackers. The rules for acceptance and participation in the U.S.D.A’s Temporary Emergency Program are the same for everyone without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, disability, national origin, 1political affiliation, or veteran status. If your household’s income is at or below the federal poverty level, you may be eligible to receive surplus commodities. Households must meet income guidelines, live in the county that you apply for commodities, and show some type of identification (driver’s license, or other photo identification, etc.)
You can pick up for ONE (1) other person beside yourself IF you are and authorized representative. If you pick up for another person, you must bring ALL required information and a written note from that person stating you may pick up their commodities. PLEASE BRING BAGS OR BOXES TO COMMODITY SITE WITH YOU.
Ashley County: Monday, November 13, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Main St., Hamburg, AR.; Contact Cindy Griever at 870-853-8606 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Chicot County: Tuesday, November 14, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the National Guard Armory, Lake Village, AR.; Contact Simone Brown at
870-265-3379 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Desha County: Wednesday, November 15, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont St., Dumas, AR., Contact
Annette Esaw at 870-222-3392 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Drew County: Thursday, November 16, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church, Building #2, 915 Hwy 425 N., Monticello, AR.; at 870-460-0842 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
Bradley County: Friday, November 17, 2017
8:00 a.m. at the New National Guard Armory, 101 Industrial Park Drive.., Warren, AR.; Contact Tia Hooper at 870-226-4413 or Carolyn Davis 870-226-2668 X 307.
