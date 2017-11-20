Community Thanksgiving Service 2017

|Pastor Matt Overall
A nice crowd was present in the sanctuary of the First Assembly of God Church of Warren for a Thanksgiving Service sponsored by the Bradley County Ministerial Alliance Sunday evening, November 19th. A welcome was given by First Assembly Pastor Jim Bales and the audience sang "Count Your Many Blessings" followed by the taking of an offering to be used to help those in need.
A prayer was rendered by Rev. Gary Harrison of First United Methodist Church and a song by Mary Robbins. Scripture was read by Pastor Henry Cox of Union Hill Baptist Church and the message was preached by Pastor Matt Overall of Immanuel Baptist Church. A closing song was performed by Logan Joyner and the benediction was given by Bro. Felton Savage.
|Pastor Henry Cox
|Soloist Mary Robbins
