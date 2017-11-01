Five Court Pleas Approved

Six guilty pleas were recently approved by Bradley County Circuit Court in cases presided over by Judge Porch. In each case the defendants agreed to the plea which was approved by the Court.
The pleas entered were as follows:
1. Anna Hope Rice-Plead guilty to burglary charges and was sentenced to 60 months probation
and a $465.000 restitution.
2. James Henry Land-Plead guilty to burglary charges and was sentenced to 60 months probation
and fined $465.00 restitution.
3. Dallas Cole Hays-Plead guilty to delivery of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 96 months
probation and drivers license suspended.
4. James Raper, Jr.-Plead guilty to delivery of schedule I/II controlled substance and was sentenced
to 96 months probation and fined $1000.00. Drivers license suspended for six months.
5. Troy Drake-Plead guilty to battery and was sentenced to 180 months in the Arkansas Department
of Corrections, with a credit of 577 days of jail time served.
6. Salena Land-Plead guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 60 months probation and payment
of restitution.
