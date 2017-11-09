GFWC Warren Woman's Club Announces Christmas Plans

GFWC Warren Woman’s Club members have sponsored the Christmas Tour of Homes in Bradley County since 1987 to benefit the Bradley County Historical Museum.
Through the years, local families have opened their homes to share their Christmas traditions with area residents. Club members are extremely thankful for the wonderful support of the community during these years.
In celebration of the 30th year, club members have announced an exciting new event for the 2017 Christmas season. The tour will not be presented this year.
The Magic of Christmas in Bradley County gala will be held on Tuesday evening, December 5th at the First Baptist Church in Warren. The exciting event will feature Christmas tablescapes, dessert samplings, live entertainment, special guests, auction items, door prizes and much more.
Christmas has always been a special time for Warren Woman’s Club and once again members plan to make the holidays special for area residents. Please make plans to join us on December 5th for this exciting new Christmas event.
More information on the holiday extravaganza will be featured in future articles or you may contact any member of Warren Woman’s Club for details.
