Hargis Wins First Place Varsity Speaker Award At East Texas Baptist Tournament

MONTICELLO, AR — Kyle Hargis of Warren took top honors for the University of Arkansas at Monticello debate team at last week's Tiger Invitational Debate Tournament hosted by East Texas Baptist University.
Hargis, a communication major, won the first place varsity speaker award in competition with debate students from 14 colleges and universities from Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
Hunter Cook, a political science major from Sheridan, was the fifth place junior varsity speaker and reached the junior varsity quarterfinals. Natalie Craig, a communication major from Sherwood, was the sixth place junior varsity speaker while Abbygail Rounsaville, an education major from Mabelvale, was the ninth place junior varsity speaker and reached the round of 16 in junior varsity debate.
Other UAM debaters at the competition were Gabriel McDorman, a communication major from Sheridan, Nshyka Shelton, a history major from Monticello, Gabriel Bass, a history and English major from Pearcy, and Tanisha Smith, a political science and criminal justice major from Crossett.
Competing schools included UAM, Bossier Parish Community College, College of the Mainland, East texas Baptist, Harding, Lee College, Liberty University, Louisiana College, LSU-Shreveport, Louisiana Tech, Northwestern Louisiana State, Oklahoma Baptist, Stephen F. Austin, Southern Methodist and Union University.
For more information, contact Jim Evans, debate coach, at (870) 460-1589.
