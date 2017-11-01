Harton Appointed to Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission

"I am honored that the Governor selected me to serve on this commission," Harton said. "I look forward to doing my part to help preserve the rich natural heritage of the State of Arkansas."
The commission provides general direction to Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission professional staff, acts on staff proposals for acquiring and dedicating natural areas, establishes rules and regulations, and adopts and amends natural area management plans that conserve Arkansas’ ecosystem biodiversity.
Harton will begin serving immediately to complete the final two months of the term of a commissioner who vacated the position early. Harton's 9-year term will begin on January 1, 2018.
A graduate of Warren High School and the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Harton works alongside his wife, Diana Harton, at their Monticello-based land surveying company, Harton Land Surveying.
Harton is very active in the Republican Party of Arkansas. He has served as State Committeeman for the Drew County Republican Party since 2010 and was elected to serve as an alternate delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.
Harton graduated from Warren High School in 1978 and attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello from 1978–1980. He was employed with Food Giant Corporation from 1981 to 1997. He then worked for Coca Cola from 2001 until the plant closed in 2003. When the plant closed, he returned to UAM where he earned an Associate of Science Land Surveying Technology Degree. He began surveying in 2006 and became a licensed professional surveyor in 2011.
Harton and his wife, both originally from Warren, have lived in Monticello since 1994.
