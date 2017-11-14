Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Health Coalition Movie Night/Free

The Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition is sponsoring a family oriented "movie night" Saturday, November 18th to be held in the Old National Guard Armory located at 101 South Martin Street.  The movie will begin at 4:00 P.M.  Every one is invited to attend.  Admission is free!  Bring a blanket or lawn chair.  You may bring your own snacks.  Popcorn is free ( one per person ).

Bring a book for a donation to the book drive and you will gain a free entry for a door prize.

The movie is: "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."
