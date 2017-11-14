Health Coalition Movie Night/Free

The Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition is sponsoring a family oriented "movie night" Saturday, November 18th to be held in the Old National Guard Armory located at 101 South Martin Street. The movie will begin at 4:00 P.M. Every one is invited to attend. Admission is free! Bring a blanket or lawn chair. You may bring your own snacks. Popcorn is free ( one per person ).
Bring a book for a donation to the book drive and you will gain a free entry for a door prize.
The movie is: "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."
