Health Coalition to Meet

Members of the Bradley County Health Fair Planning Committee and the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition are set to meet Friday, November 17th at the Brunson Complex on N. Bragg Street. The meeting is to take place from 12:00 noon to 1:00 P.M. No meal will be served but members are encouraged to bring their own lunch and eat during the meeting.
Among the items to be discussed is the "Family Movie Night" planned for Saturday, November 18th at the Old National Guard Armory Building on Martin Street adjacent to the City Park. The movie is planned for 4-6 P.M. It will be a children and family friendly movie.
Other projects and plans will be talked about during the meeting Friday the 17th. The public is invited to attend. For more information contact R. Alicia Outlaw, RN, Adm. Bradley County Health Unit at 870-226-8440.
