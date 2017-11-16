Hermitage School Board Acts On Personnel

After conducting all the regular monthly business, the Hermitage School Board took action on two personnel matters after meeting in executive session. The board accepted the resignation of Debbie Woodard and voted to hire Julie Hollis as an elementary teacher.
The first portion of the meeting consisted of a District Facilities Public Meeting. the district's plan was reviewed and the board voted to approve it. Members also reviewed and approved the financial documents.
Administrative reports were given by Mistie McGhee and Superintendent, Dr. Tucker. Board members then approved the Child Nutrition Audit and voted to renew the ASBA insurance policy for accidental death and dismemberment.
The board then discussed the 45-Day School Improvement Report and decided to look at it again in the December, 2017 meeting.
The first portion of the meeting consisted of a District Facilities Public Meeting. the district's plan was reviewed and the board voted to approve it. Members also reviewed and approved the financial documents.
Administrative reports were given by Mistie McGhee and Superintendent, Dr. Tucker. Board members then approved the Child Nutrition Audit and voted to renew the ASBA insurance policy for accidental death and dismemberment.
The board then discussed the 45-Day School Improvement Report and decided to look at it again in the December, 2017 meeting.
No comments:
Post a Comment