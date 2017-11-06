Holy Deliverance Church of God In Christ Celebrates 28 Years

Members and guest of Holy Deliverance Church of God In Christ meet Sunday November 5, 2017 and conducted a service celebrating the church's 28th anniversary as Holoy Deliverance. The theme was, "The Church Will Survive." The Pastor is Superintendent Robert L. Davis. Guest speaker was Elder Ulysses Walker from McGehee. Miss'y Carla and Deacon Greg Childs served as Masters of Ceremony. A number of people took part in the program including Elder Brandon Bolden, Deacon Robert Anderson, Minister Bernard Hall, Mother Sarah Thomas, Missionary Angela Marshall, Sis. Barbara Tolefree, Sis. Carolyn Anderson, Miss'y Betty Martin, Superintendent Davis, Deacon Terry Golden and the Holy Deliverance Choir. A history of the church was part of the written program provided by Mother Georgia Ollison.
The church was originally called the South Warren Church of God In Christ but was renamed Holy Deliverance when Elder James Thomas became Pastor with a vision to build a new church. Warren Bank loaned the church the funds i the late 1980's and the church was completed in 1989. The loan was paid off in 10 years.
The site of the church is on land that was once the location of an old abandoned dance hall on the corner of Watts and Myrtle Streets. The church began as a few Saints went from house to house praying and then located in the old dance hall building, later built a church building and then constructed the current building. The church and its members are active in the Warren community by as a church and as individual citizens.
