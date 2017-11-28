Jersey Firewise Community Volunteers Deliver Thanksgiving Turkeys

Tuesday November 21 Jersey Firewise Community Volunteers loaded the Jersey Rural Fire Department’s Brush truck with 50 10-12 lbs. turkeys and delivered them to 50 families throughout the Jersey Fire District. The elderly, veterans, along with the physically and economically disabled of the community were targeted by the project. Monies for the event were garnered from a Community Builders grant written by Sheila Loomis the department’s grant writer. Turkeys coupled with Firewise Wildfire Preparedness and Prevention materials made for delighted recipients of the Thanksgiving Day meal centerpieces while also learning lifesaving methods to reduce and eliminate wildfire dangers of living in the “Urban Interface”; where wildlands intersect with private properties .
Jersey’s designation as a Firewise Community on both the state as well as national levels has opened many doors and afforded great opportunities for the rural fire district and it’s fire department. The firewise program is sponsored by the Arkansas Forestry Commission.
