Jr. Beta Club Presents Check To Imagination :ibrary

On November 14th, officers of the Warren Jr. Beta Club presented Rotarian Carlton Davis with a check for the Imagination Library. The money was raised with the Halloween Dance.
Pictured (l-r) Davis, Reporter Sam Hollingsworth, President Luci Woodard, Vice-President Keller Bigham, Secretary Annie Figueroa, and Rotary Club President Patricia Wilkerson
